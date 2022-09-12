See Fall Foliage & Visit a Victorian Town on This Gorgeous Hudson River Cruise

Among the many reasons why fall is—for many people—the best season in New York is witnessing the foliage change in all of its beauty. If road trips to chase the changing colors aren't your things, though, a foliage cruise might just be what you need.

Starting next weekend, on September 16, and every weekend through November 13, the cruise company Seastreak is organizing its Fall Foliage Cruise to Cold Spring. Seastreak's catamaran will cruise up the Hudson River until reaching the historic town of Cold Spring, New York, and passengers will be able to marvel at the breathtaking foliage views by the water. To make the experience even more memorable, a guide will narrate the tour, offering detailed insight on history and landmarks along the way.

Equipped with an open-air top deck, the catamaran will give passengers the opportunity to snap a few pictures while cruising up the river. Following the river path, the ship will pass under the George Washington Bridge and past the Cloisters, and passengers will be able to see the rolling hills and gorgeous autumnal landscape of Hastings-on-the-Hudson, Tarrytown, Ossining, Croton Point, Haverstraw, Stony Point, Bear Mountain, and West Point.

After getting to Cold Spring, guests will get the chance to visit the Victorian town and grab a bite at one of its many farm-to-table restaurants and local eateries. Shopping enthusiasts will find plenty of stores, too, including adorable antique boutiques and artisanal shops. The ship will sail back to New York mid afternoon, just in time to see the beautiful fall colors by sunset as well as the NYC skyline lighting up.

If one day isn't enough, Seastreak offers the opportunity to spend the night in Cold Spring or at the nearby town of Beacon and return to NYC the next day. To plan your trip to Beacon, you can visit our ultimate guide to the town.

Depending on their preference, guests can choose to depart from Highlands, New Jersey or NYC's Pier 11. Tickets for the Fall Foliage Cruise to Cold Spring start at $89 each for adults, while tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 12 are priced at $45. For more information and to check the event cruise's schedule, you can visit this website.