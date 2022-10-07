Chicago Comedy Institution Second City Announces Its First NYC Location

Starting next summer, Williamsburg will be home to one of the country's most iconic comedy theaters. Second City, the Chicago-based comedy institution, will open its doors to NYC audiences to treat them with big laughs.

The new location will feature multiple stages, including one for performances and one for students. Sprawling across 11,900 square feet, the space will also include a restaurant and seven classrooms. This is the first NYC outpost for the company, where comedians like Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert got their start.

After struggling during the pandemic—like most other comedy venues—Second City is ready to take on the new adventure to cater to major audience demand.

"As we came out of the pandemic and saw the resurgence of our stages and our consumer demand and the fact that we're selling out every night, it became more immediate for us to start thinking about expansion," Ed Wells, Second City’s chief executive, told The New York Times. "New York just feels obvious."

The new location will be added to the ongoing list of Second City outposts. Throughout the years, Second City has opened theaters in Toronto and Hollywood in addition to the original Chicago location. The company previously had locations in Detroit and Las Vegas, but they have since closed.

"We look forward to serving the New York City market across all of our services and bringing smiles, laughter and the full Second City experience to the Big Apple," Wells added in an official statement.

For more information, you can visit Second City's official website.