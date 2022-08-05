Sip Your Way Through a Waterfront Hard Seltzer Festival in NYC This Weekend

New Yorkers will soon be able to quench their thirst for boozy seltzer. A huge festival entirely dedicated to hard seltzer is coming to NYC this weekend, and will take over the Lower East Side's waterfront from early afternoon into the night.

The event, dubbed Seltzerland, will plant its roots on Pier 36, and it will get the party started at 2 pm. Festival-goers will be able to taste over 100 varieties of hard seltzer, and tons of entertainment will make sure the party never stops. Among the many activities, guests will be able to play seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, and even corn hole, and a custom inflatable bubble booth will provide the perfect location to take some pics. There will even be a White Claw lifeguard stand.

To make sure you get something else than seltzer in your stomach, food stands and trucks will be available, including Zazzy's famous pizza and the local Meatoss food truck for some tasty bites.

Hard seltzer fans wishing to attend can purchase either a general admission ticket for $39 or a V.I.P. ticket, which costs $59. General admission ticket holders will be able to choose between two attendance sessions, one from 2:30–5 pm and the other from 5:30–8 pm. V.I.P. guests, instead, will have their own dedicated session to attend, which is a little longer and goes from 2–5 pm.

In addition to all the regular activities and tastings, V.I.P. guests will get a full can of hard seltzer to enjoy and a specialty cocktail, and they will be able to bring home a commemorative Seltzerland tasting cup.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit the event's website.