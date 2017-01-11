Señor Frog's Is Coming to Times Square Because God Is Dead

Do you know fear? Have your soul's gaping wounds been licked by the flames of hell? Are you often confronted by the banality of your own disposable existence? Get ready for all that, and lot more, because Señor Frog's is planning to open one of its signature LMFAO Fan Zones in NYC later this year. Not just anywhere -- in Times Square, arguably NYC's only signature LMFAO Fan Zone.

Hell is real, you guys, and we will soon be in it.

Back in 2013, Eater first touched the void with news that the Caribbean's premiere chateau-de-sh*t was angling for basement property somewhere amidst the city's event horizon, where the hands of time stop dead, and the Naked Cowboys never do. The mere announcement sent shudders through even the bravest New Yorkers. All had remained quiet on the Midtown-Western front... until now.