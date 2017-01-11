Señor Frog's Is Coming to Times Square Because God Is Dead

Do you know fear? Have your soul's gaping wounds been licked by the flames of hell? Are you often confronted by the banality of your own disposable existence? Get ready for all that, and lot more, because Señor Frog's is planning to open one of its signature LMFAO Fan Zones in NYC later this year. Not just anywhere -- in Times Square, arguably NYC's only signature LMFAO Fan Zone.
Hell is real, you guys, and we will soon be in it.
Back in 2013, Eater first touched the void with news that the Caribbean's premiere chateau-de-sh*t was angling for basement property somewhere amidst the city's event horizon, where the hands of time stop dead, and the Naked Cowboys never do. The mere announcement sent shudders through even the bravest New Yorkers. All had remained quiet on the Midtown-Western front... until now.
The existential peace was recently rent apart with the arrival of a "coming soon" sign featuring a frog grinning madly and standing on two legs, as though such an affront to natural order is all a big, Froggitini-fueled joke. (This blasphemous creature is even wearing a crown, and is most likely friends with the lizards who run the Illuminati.)
Details are few, and questions abound. We've got a few ourselves. Please see below.
INQUIRIES OF INIQUITY
- How much will a yard of well margarita cost after adjustments are made for NYC prices?
- Basement property? BASEMENT PROPERTY?! Are you outside your goddamned minds?
- Should we take bets on how quickly their foam parties infect an entire family of fat German tourists with a mutant STI?
- What is: "Yes. Yes we should"?
- What effect will Frog's gravitational pull have on the tide of sloppy monsters that washes up on the shores of Gotham's biggest bro bars?
- Why would even a spiteful god wreak such irrecoverable havoc on our fair city?
Dave Infante is Thrillist's senor Senor Frog's correspondent, and is drowning in a slough of despond. Follow @dinfontay on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.