This NYC Restaurant Is Selling The World's Most Expensive French Fries

The french fries at NYC's Serendipity3 are so expensive that, in 2021, they won a Guinness World Record for it.

Now, the restaurant is bringing them back. To celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13, Serendipity3 will again be offering its signature fries, which are dubbed Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites.

They are as delicious are they are expensive. Priced at $200 per portion, the famous French fries are made with high-quality Chipperbeck potatoes, and are cooked three times in pure goose fat, which comes directly from Southwest France. For an extra flavor twist, the potatoes are also blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar.

The culinary artwork couldn't be complete without some delicious, rare toppings. Shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello and black summer truffles from Italy top the fries, which are also seasoned with Guerande truffle salt. The fries are served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate, and they come with Mornay sauce made with udder cream, black truffle butter, and gruyere truffled swiss raclete. To top it off, they come sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust.

Those looking to taste the famous French fries can request them 48 hours in advance of their reservation via Resy.