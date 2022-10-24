Shake Shake & Chef Enrique Olvera Collaborate on an Ant-Infused, 3-Course Meal

Shake Shack's next gastronomic experiment is taking a little inspiration from Mexico City.

In collaboration with Mexican Chef Enrique Olvera, the Shack will host a three-course dinner at the Manhattan West Village location for one night only on Thursday, November 10. The meal is centered around the Ant Burger, which is topped with Olvera's signature Pujol condiment, Chicatana Ant mayo. It also comes with a Potato and Broccoli Cream Tamal, Sweet Potato Fries, and a Corn Husk Meringue Shake for dessert.

"We've always had a great admiration for Chef Enrique Olvera and his philosophy of highlighting exceptional ingredients," said Shake Shack's Executive Chef & VP of Culinary Innovation John Karangis in a press statement. "Not only has this collaboration given us the opportunity to partner with a culinary icon, it's allowed us to bring a taste of Mexico City to both of our fans in New York and Los Angeles. The menu infuses the classic flavors in our restaurants with Enrique's inspiring creativity and culinary heritage. After a successful run in Mexico City, we're excited to show fans what we're cooking up!"

There will be three scheduled seatings on November 10 for the three-course meal. You can purchase tickets to the event here.