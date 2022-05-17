Shake Shack Is Testing These Plant-Based Dessert Items in New York & Florida

No dairy? No problem—at least for Shake Shack enthusiasts.

Starting today and for a limited time only, Shake Shack is debuting its brand new dairy-free chocolate shake and chocolate frozen custard in select locations in New York and Florida.

The new menu items come from a partnership with NotCo, the food tech company behind NotMilk, a more sustainable plant-based beverage that tastes like the real deal. The new initiative is part of Shake Shack's efforts to include more sustainable ingredients and menu items, and it will also serve the large lactose intolerant clientele.

"We have been looking at the plant-based space for a while and are so excited to be partnering with an innovative food-tech leader such as NotCo," Jeff Amoscato, SVP of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation, said in an official statement. "Non-dairy custard and shakes have been something our guests have wanted and we are looking forward to seeing where this test takes us."

Throughout the summer, 10 locations across both states will welcome the new plant-based additions. Flavor and creaminess will remain the same as the original recipes, but customers can say goodbye to both dairy and egg components.

The Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake and the Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard are the final product of a combined effort. On one side of recipe development are R&D teams, while on the other are A.I. chefs. Giuseppe, NotCo's artificial intelligence technology (their A.I. chef), is the one responsible for matching animal proteins to their ideal plant-based replacements to create the company's plant-based items.

"Shake Shack is a brand that I've always loved, and grew up enjoying," Matias Muchnick, CEO and Co-Founder of NotCo, said in an official statement. "Their food is unfussy, consistently delicious, and high quality. In a way, Shake Shack has created the perfect blueprint for what we want to emulate with our plant-based foods, and we're so excited to be kicking off this journey into Food Service with their team."

The new Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard and Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake will be available exclusively as a test at the following Shake Shack locations:

New York:

Astor Place

Midtown East

Harlem

Upper East Side

Battery Park City

Florida: