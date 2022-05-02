Shake Shack & Una Pizza Napoletana Are Launching a Limited-Time Collab

Two iconic New York City establishments are joining forces, and some lucky New Yorkers will be able to taste the final product.

On May 4 and May 5, the local-favorite burger house Shake Shack and the beloved (and, at last, newly reopened) Una Pizza Napoletana are hosting two nights dedicated to mouthwatering food in Madison Square Park, Shake Shack's original location. Guests will be able to reserve tables here for $75 per person, and can choose one of three offered 90-minute seatings at 5 pm, 6:45 pm, or 8:30 pm each day.

The dinner will consist of a three-course menu inspired by both restaurants, and will offer original dishes like the SmokeShack Pizza and Neapolitan dessert. The newly warm weather and outdoor setting also played a part in the menu's composition, which includes items such as the Spring Crudite. To quench their thirst, guests will be able to choose from a selection of Shack wines as well as Italian natural wines from Una Pizza Napoletana.

"Collaborating with Shake Shack is something I'd thought about for a long time. Watching their growth is inspiring to me and to many smaller independent restaurants, and their focus from day one on challenging the status quo has always spoken to me," said Chef Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana. "Madison Square Park is one of my favorite places in all the boroughs, and to be able to make pizzas there where Shake Shack began with new and old Shake Shack friends is a dream. This collaboration is a super fun melding of Una's deep connections with Naples, Italy and its love of NY."

For more information and to reserve a table, you can visit this link.