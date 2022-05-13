This Annual Sheep Shearing Festival Is Returning to Queens This Weekend

Are you ready to see some real fluff?

NYC's only Sheep Shearing Festival is coming back for its annual celebration, and it is planting its roots at the Queens County Farm Museum this Saturday, May 14.

Animal lovers, wool fans, and curious guests are welcome to visit the festival, which will run from 11 am to 4 pm with a long list of sheep-centric activities. At Little Neck Farm, visitors will watch farmers shear sheep every hour from 11:30 am until 3:30 pm. They will also be able to learn about wool processing through artisan-led exhibits showcasing spinning, weaving, and even crochet. And to keep the shearing party going, the New Orleans-inspired band Mama Juke will provide quality music and good vibes.

Hayrides, locally sourced food and brews as well as spring seedlings will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets for the event are $8 for children and $12 for adults, and they must be purchased online at this link ahead of the event.