A Huge & Spooky Adult Halloween Party Is Coming to Atlantic City This Year

Pull out a hand fan and refill your water bottles. This Halloween is forecast to be a hot one in Atlantic City.

The largest Halloween party on the East Coast, dubbed "SIN-AC," is coming back to Atlantic City on October 29, and it is set to be a hot & spooky parade. The Showboat Hotel will once again host the adult-only party, where you have to be over 21 to enter.

"We are excited to bring the largest and hottest Halloween party on the East Coast back to Atlantic City and continue to offer non-gaming events for locals and tourists alike," Brandon Dixon, president of Tower Investments which owns Showboat, said in an official statement. "After the huge success of last year's party, we are looking forward to another thrilling evening of adult Halloween fun."

The temperature will rise starting at 9 pm and into the night. Jordan Torres, model and social media influencer, will host the event, which is set to welcome 1,500 attending guests. DJ Caution will take care of the music, and will make sure spooky ghosts and ghouls get loose on the dance floor. Live performances will heat things up during the night, and there will even be a contest where the hottest costume will be judged and awarded a $1,000 prize.

One Ghost Punch cocktail is included with your ticket, but if you need a refill, there will be plenty of bar areas to quench your thirst. Equipped with five different bars and VIP sections with bottle service, SIN-AC is set to be a hell of a party. For the bravest of heart, there will also be a "Hellfire Exotic Lounge" available, where spooky and risqué adult entertainment will be provided.

Tickets start at $25 and they can be purchased in advance. For more information and to buy your tickets, you can visit the event's website. Those who wish to spend the night at the Showboat Hotel will be able to do so for a discounted price, and can visit this website to make their reservation.