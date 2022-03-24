Sixpoint Brewery Is Opening Its First Taproom in Brooklyn

It's time to crack open a cold one in Downtown Brooklyn. The beloved Brooklyn-based brewery Sixpoint is unveiling its first New York City taproom at the City Point shopping center in Brooklyn, which is set to open this summer.

"[This is] a perfect opportunity for us since Sixpoint is Brooklyn born," John Coleman, CEO of Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Sixpoint's parent company said according to AMNY. "We're committed to Brooklyn and to New York City."

Famous local-favorite Sixpoint beers include the Bengali IPA and the Smoothie Hazy IPA, as well as some limited editions like the Apollo Summer Wheat, which features notes of banana and clove. While you can find Sixpoint's limited editions everywhere, you have to be lucky to catch the right release window. "We blast these beers to our full network," reads the website, "but they only show up every so often."

In addition to Sixpoint's signature beer, the new Brooklyn taproom will offer wood-fired food, a full craft cocktail menu, and will host brewery-only releases.

The brewery is based in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, but only opens that space for special occasions like can releases. The taproom will create a dedicated space for the brewery all year round.