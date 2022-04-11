Take a Yoga Class in the Clouds on This 100th Floor Observation Deck

New Yorkers will soon be able to exercise and meditate with an exclusive skyline view. Sky High Yoga is returning to Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located in the heart of Manhattan.

After the success of the previous edition of Sky High Yoga, the luxury fitness company Equinox once again partnered with Edge to launch the event series starting in late spring. Guests looking to decompress with a yoga session among the clouds at sunrise will be able to do so starting on May 11 from 6:30 am–7:30 am. After the first session, Sky High Yoga will welcome participants on Edge's 100th floor sky deck every Wednesday at the same time. On Thursdays, classes will be exclusively available to Equinox members.

Yoga enthusiasts will also benefit from the after-class treats. Special access to Edge's outdoor viewing areas will be complimentary, offering breathtaking views of the city and beyond through Edge's famous glass floor and walls.

Tickets for Wednesday classes will go on sale beginning April 29 at 12 pm on Edge's website. Tickets cost $50, and will be released once a month. The price includes Edge's reduced general admission for adults, which is $38. As a thank you, guests will be given a complimentary gift bag for each ticket featuring a selection of wellness products. Class equipment, including mats, will be provided by Equinox.

Those looking for a more meditative experience can join Edge and Equinox for their special Sunrise Sound Meditation event to celebrate Earth Day. On April 22 from 6:30 am–7:30 am guests will be able to enjoy a joint session led by Equinox meditation specialist Michael Gervais and intuitive sound practitioner Franck Raharinosy aimed at training breath work, meditation, and deep listening. Tickets for the event are $55 and available on Edge's website.