A New Skylift Observation Deck with Panoramic Views Is Coming to NYC

With the warmer seasons upon us, new observation decks and observation wheels are popping up everywhere in the NYC area, giving New Yorkers a chance to marvel at the beautiful skyline from new perspectives. Soon, there will be yet another one to try.

A new "skylift" observation platform is coming to the famous Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Center, allowing guests to enjoy a full 360-degree view of the city. The project, which includes several other renovation plans, was just unanimously approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. For now, construction hasn't started, and there's no official opening date yet.

The rotating "skylift" platform is part of the plan, and will lift visitors well above Top of the Rock's 70th floor. The attraction's circular glass platform will allow them to take in all the majestic views. On the same floor, there will also be a "rooftop beacon," which is described as a kinetic globe that changes upon guests' arrival. In addition, as 6sqft.com reports, the red tiles will be replaced, and new mosaic tiles featuring a celestial design will be laid down.

Other parts of the building's famous rooftop will undergo some changes as well. Inspired by the famous 1932 photo featuring 11 workers eating their lunch on a steel beam, a new experience dubbed "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" will see an actual movable beam emerging out of the 69th floor. With the beam moving and rotating, guests—who will be seated and strapped in—will be able to recreate the experience from the photo, and see what it feels like to sit on a beam so far high up the ground.

NYC's new observation deck and wheel frenzy comes hand in hand with a slew of new sky-high activities. Those looking to relax among the clouds can try to loosen their muscles with Edge's yoga classes, while the city's daredevils can skip yoga and climb the building instead. But if you're not willing to work out or go on an adventure, there are plenty of solutions as well. A sweet ride on New Jersey's newest Dream Wheel or Edge's Northern Lights-inspired "Skylight" exhibit might just be what you need.