Here's How to Experience the Northern Lights Without Leaving NYC

Want a taste of the northern lights without heading toward the Arctic?

"SKYLIGHT" is a new, immersive light exhibit coming to Edge, the observation deck at New York City's Hudson Yards. Inspired by the northern lights, the 20-minute show features "dynamic, dancing waves of light illuminating the entirety of the deck." NYC's famous skyline serves as the backdrop, with guests able to take in the full view from the Western Hemisphere's highest outdoor observation deck.

The "SKYLIGHT" shows run from March 3–7 from 7–10 pm at 40-minute intervals. Throughout March, it will continue indoors with a "large-scale cloud display and light projection transporting guests into an illuminated sky." The experience is included in general admission tickets during that time frame.

If you're looking for some more entertainment, you can also stop by the new late-night lounge, Peakaboo, for cocktails 101 floors above Manhattan.

Guests can purchase tickets to Edge online here. Tickets are $38 for adults in advance, with New York City residents getting a $2 discount. Child tickets are $33 each. All tickets are $2 more at the door.