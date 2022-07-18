Take a Look Inside This Ultra-Modern Upstate New York Vacation Home for Sale

If you've been on the hunt for your Hudson Valley dream home, look no further.

This unique, ultra-modern home, dubbed the "Sleeve House," is officially on the market. Listed by the Lillie K. Team at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, the home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,400 square feet of living space. It sits on 46 acres in the upstate town of Ancram, with views of the Catskills in the distance.

Completed in 2017 by Brooklyn-based actual / office architects, the Sleeve House is designed in two parts, with a smaller, private living space "sleeved" inside the larger, public living space. It's clad in a charred Accoya wood that gives the home a unique exterior look, and also features materials like raw concrete that bring an industrial feel. Expansive windows offer unobstructed views of the natural surroundings, while amenities like triple-pane glass and a solar-powered battery system add sustainability.

"Oriented in relation to the rolling hills of its site and views of surrounding mountain ranges, the house is conceived as two elongated volumes–a smaller one sleeved into a larger–sitting on a cast-in-place concrete base," the architecture firm says on its website. "Sleeving the two volumes creates two distinct types of interior space: first, between the inner and outer volumes, and second within the inner volume."

Listed for $2,275,000, the Sleeve House is also being offered turnkey thanks to a partnership with furniture and lifestyle brand Hammertown Barn. It's located about 20 minutes from the popular destinations of Hudson and Millerton, and is about two hours from New York City. You can see the full listing here, and check out more photos of the unique house and property below: