You Can Get Cash & Free Pizza for Trading in Your Old Tech

It's time to empty that dusty box and get rid of your old technology. As a prize, you'll get free pizza (and even cash) for it.

On April 9, the Lower East Side pizza joint Zazzy's Pizza is partnering with the technology reseller Back Market, and will be the hosting site of this weekend's event Slices for Devices. All you have to do is bring your old phones to Zazzy's between 12 pm and 6 pm. If the Back Market team decides that it's worth it, they'll buy it from you—and you'll walk away with cash and pizza.

"When I got the call asking if I wanted to do a Slices for Devices event, I loved the concept and was immediately in," Zazzy's pizza co-owner Richie Romero told AMNY. "Now we're hoping to make it an annual event ahead of Earth Day."

According to the Slices for Devices page, Back Market is going to buy up to $70,000 worth of old or used smartphones, and they're partnering with Lower East Side Ecology Center to recycle any other old pieces of technology. When you trade in your electronic waste, you'll get a $5 Zazzy's gift card in exchange for each recycled device as well as limited edition merch.

During the event, Back Market will be giving away limited edition LAAMS merch as well as 10 electric scooters.

For more information on the event and its next locations, you can visit the Slices for Devices page.