Smorgasburg Is Back in NYC and New Jersey for Its 2022 Season

It’s officially about to be outdoor food markets season in New York City. The city-favorite Smorgasburg just announced its opening dates for the 2022 spring and summer season.

New Yorkers can expect to visit the stands of over 60 returning vendors as early as April, Eater reports. The first Smorgasburg location to open will be the market at the World Trade Center, which will welcome guests every Friday from 11 am to 7 pm, starting April 1.

Next in line is the Smorgasburg's Jersey City outpost on April 2. While the exact New Jersey location is yet to be confirmed, the schedule is set and 40 vendors will set up shop on Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm.

In Brooklyn, the Smorgasburg feeding frenzy will begin on April 3, with the opening of the market at Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill, and will continue there every Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Williamsburg will have to wait a little longer for the beloved (and picturesque) Marsha P. Johnson State Park market location with views of the East River, as the market is set to reopen in June due to renovations at the park. According to Eater, more than 60 vendors will return this year, and a few new ones will join the party, including birria-style taco joint Birria LES, the burger spot Smashed, and Black Rican Vegan.

For a list of participating vendors and more details, you can check Smorgasburg’s website.