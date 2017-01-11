Update: Up to 6 Inches of Snow Expected in NYC Today

UPDATED - March 19th, 4:30pm

Thanks to a lovely low pressure system that'll hit the NYC area on Friday, it looks like we'll be celebrating the first day of spring with a nice coating of soul-crushing snow -- cue the womp-womp trombone. So anyone planning to strut their stuff in a cute sundress or shorts should make sure their snow boots match. Or maybe just don't plan on that.

According to a new Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon, NYC can see anywhere from 3in to 6in of snow beginning Friday morning -- just in time for the morning commute -- and lasting through Friday night, you know, so it can ruin your way home, too. Earlier Thursday, New York City officials issued a snow alert ahead of the Friday snowstorm.