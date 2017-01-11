Some Asshole Posted This Open Letter in Defense of Manspreading at a Subway Station

At this point in our history as a society, it's likely more than fair to say that "manspreading," or the act of being an inconsiderate asshole on increasingly packed subway trains, is a serious and legitimate problem that should be shunned accordingly. That's why it's hard to comprehend why anyone could so strongly, and so openly defend such madness, as demonstrated in a printed letter (we have a photo of it below!) posted to a stairway at the Broadway N/Q station Wednesday night in Astoria.

The letter, which has since been removed (we didn't touch it), is all kinds of entitled meninist crazy -- titled "IF YOU WANT MY SEAT TELL ME AND I WILL GET UP AND MOVE." The author, who is courageously anonymous, makes a series of very convincing health-based arguments in defense of some mens' apparent need to take up way more space than everyone else when they sit. It all basically boils down to this line, "Testicles are painful to squish" and doing so causes "discomfort." But, oh yes, it gets worse.