A 76-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skeleton Will Be Auctioned Off in NYC This Month

If you're looking to redecorate your house with a valuable vintage piece and have a few million to spare, you might want to consider Sotheby's next prized auction.

An incredibly well-preserved Gorgosaurus skeleton is being auctioned off in New York this July. Standing at 10 feet of height and almost seven feet of length, the 76-million-year-old fossil will be the highlight of Sotheby's natural history auction on July 28. According to the auction house, it was originally discovered in Montana in 2018, specifically in the Judith River Formation near Havre.

All the other specimens are part of museum collections and this particular skeleton is the only one available to be privately purchased. According to Sotheby's preliminary auction estimates, the skeleton will be sold for a price ranging from $5–8 millions.

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects," said Sotheby's Global Head of Science and Popular Culture Cassandra Hatton, the Associated Press reports. "But few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton."

