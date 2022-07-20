A 'South Park' Experience in a Shipping Container Is Coming to NYC

Get ready to celebrate the iconic adult cartoon South Park's 25th anniversary alongside Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and the other characters from the famous town. "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience" is coming to NYC.

In honor of the classic series' birthday, Comedy Central just announced a traveling immersive experience that will take South Park fans into the town's universe. Featuring all kinds of props, memorabilia, never-before-seen scripts, and art, the event will take guests into a one-of-a-kind South Park-themed experience, all from within a shipping container.

The pop-up will be housed inside of a storage unit inspired by one at the real South Park Studios. The original container held many of the items that will be on display, and its fabricated copy will allow guests to feel like they're actually stepping into the South Park world. In addition, the shipping container at the pop-up event will also serve as a mini photo studio, where visitors will get the chance to snap a pic next to their favorite characters against different South Park backdrops.

The event's first stop (and debut) will be in New York City's Union Square on July 23. It will be open from 10 am–6 pm. Entrance is free, and those who wish to bring home a little South Park token will be able to purchase merchandise, including limited-edition items specific to NYC.

If you can't make it to the NYC event, you can follow the shipping container to other cities across the country. On July 30, the event will be in Chicago, while it will make its way to Red Rocks on August 8. August 12 and 13, the experience will move to Denver, and it will finally take a bow in Los Angeles on August 20.