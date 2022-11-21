Bumper Cars Are Coming to NYC's Standard High Line Hotel
Take a ride on the plaza this winter.
Courtesy of the Standard High Line
Add one more winter attraction to your must-visit list if you're in NYC's Meatpacking District this holiday season.
BUMP!, a bumper cars pop-up, is officially opening at the plaza of the Standard High Line Hotel. The retro-styled attraction is modeled after '80s punk culture, promising a "downtown, DIY attitude" for guests. Tickets will costs you $20 for an 8–10 minute ride, and of course, you can always grab food at The Standard Plaza as well.
BUMP! is open seven days a week, depending on weather. It runs 12 pm–10 pm from Monday through Friday and 11 am–10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Riders must be at least 7 years old, over 42 inches tall, and weigh less than 300 pounds to ride.
You can find more information here.
Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist. You can follow him on Twitter for more of his work.