Bumper Cars Are Coming to NYC's Standard High Line Hotel

Add one more winter attraction to your must-visit list if you're in NYC's Meatpacking District this holiday season.

BUMP!, a bumper cars pop-up, is officially opening at the plaza of the Standard High Line Hotel. The retro-styled attraction is modeled after '80s punk culture, promising a "downtown, DIY attitude" for guests. Tickets will costs you $20 for an 8–10 minute ride, and of course, you can always grab food at The Standard Plaza as well.

BUMP! is open seven days a week, depending on weather. It runs 12 pm–10 pm from Monday through Friday and 11 am–10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Riders must be at least 7 years old, over 42 inches tall, and weigh less than 300 pounds to ride.

