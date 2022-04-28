You Can Sleep in a 'Star Wars'-Themed Campsite in Upstate New York

If you've ever wanted to combine your love of Star Wars and of nature, you just might be in luck.

Right ahead of May 4th, ready-to-go glamping company Tentrr announced a new Star Wars-themed campsite just outside of NYC. Located in Bethel, NY's Tentrr Catskills Retreat—which is just a two-hour drive from the city—the new camping site (dubbed "R2") will allow guests to enjoy a beautiful nature retreat inspired by the iconic movie series.

Campers will be able to sleep inside tents sitting on a giant Star Wars-inspired platform, all while surrounded by 100 acres of nature. On every site, guests will find canvas tents, each featuring a queen-sized bunk bed that sleeps up to four people. There will also be two pop-up tents available to set up on the platform and host 8 additional guests, which allows for a large group camping adventure.

As far as amenities go, there will be picnic tables, fire pits, and Adirondack chairs available on the platform's deck for guests to relax in and soak up all the sun and the views. Campsites will also include Star Wars-themed secluded and private restrooms as well as sun showers for a rinse-off.

While at the campsites, guests will have easy access to the area's main attractions, including The Big Resorts World Catskills Casino,The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, public fishing on the Neversink River, and Kartrite Resort. In addition, campers can decide to take a canoe and explore the private lake and even fish for their lunch.

For more information on Tentrr and to book your Star Wars glamping experience, you can visit the Tentrr website.

Check out some photos of the Star Wars-themed site below: