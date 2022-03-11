A Huge 'Star Wars' Collectibles Exhibition Is Coming to NYC
Check out more than 600 items from the 'Star Wars' universe.
A huge Star Wars memorabilia and collectibles exhibition is coming to a galaxy not so far away.
The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition is a collection of more than 600 official items from the Star Wars universe. It's assembled by fans and put on display right in Midtown Manhattan, where it opens on March 24.
Highlights include a 16-foot-long sculpture of villain Jabba the Hutt, a full-sized model of Anakin Skywalker's pod racer, a six-foot-tall reconnaissance droid, and a recreation of Emperor Palpatine's throne room. There are also hundreds of photos, posters, props, statues, video games, costumes, and more.
Although the exhibition is not affiliated with Disney or Lucasfilm, all the objects are official from the Star Wars universe and have been purchased and assembled by fans. Visitors will also be able to stop by the gift shop for a chance to buy exclusive merchandise.
The Fans Strike Back will run from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, June 26 at 526 6th Avenue. It's open to all ages, with tickets starting at $19.90 for children and $29.50 for adults.
You can buy tickets online now via FeverUp. Hours are as follows:
- Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays: 10 am–8 pm
- Fridays: 10 am–9 pm
- Saturdays: 9 am–9 pm
- Sundays: 9 am–8 pm