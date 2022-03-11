A Huge 'Star Wars' Collectibles Exhibition Is Coming to NYC

A huge Star Wars memorabilia and collectibles exhibition is coming to a galaxy not so far away.

The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition is a collection of more than 600 official items from the Star Wars universe. It's assembled by fans and put on display right in Midtown Manhattan, where it opens on March 24.

Highlights include a 16-foot-long sculpture of villain Jabba the Hutt, a full-sized model of Anakin Skywalker's pod racer, a six-foot-tall reconnaissance droid, and a recreation of Emperor Palpatine's throne room. There are also hundreds of photos, posters, props, statues, video games, costumes, and more.