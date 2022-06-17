Starbucks Wants to Send You on a Trip to NYC & the American Museum of Natural History

Starbucks is on a mission to help people connect. So, the brand partnered with actress Ashley Park to give away a trip to New York City for you and a loved one.

"We know that sharing a coffee is a way for people to connect with one another," Vice President, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks Jenn Wong, said in a statement. "In fact, more than half of coffee drinkers say coffee helps create meaningful moments with their friends and family. We're thrilled to team up with Ashley Park to help bring this to life at a time when we're craving deep connection with one another."

According to a new study, compared to how Americans felt in 2019, 86% now agree on the importance of being in the moment to appreciate the world around them. Yet, three out of four say that they still struggle to find the time to wind down and actually be present in their daily lives, and they added that they are twice as likely to have a more challenging time doing so with their loved ones compared to friends and coworkers.

One out of three Americans uses coffee to try and be present with the meaningful people in their lives, which is why Starbucks launched the Starbucks Coffee Break-away giveaway, which three lucky people will win.

Additionally, the NYC trip includes a complimentary visit to the American Museum of Natural History for both people to promote meaningful one-on-one time further.

"The American Museum of Natural History is a source of inspiration and wonder, and a draw for people curious about the natural world and the universe," Ellen Futter, President of the American Museum of Natural History, said in a statement. "A visit to the Museum is fun and enriching, and it is also about social connections. Sharing moments of discovery with friends and family is an important part of the experience."

Those interested in trying their luck can enter for a chance to win by visiting this website. Entries are open until Monday, June 27.

To get a sense of the experience, you can watch the film below, where Ashley Park and Starbucks bring together three sets of loved ones to have them share a moment of beautiful and meaningful connection: