A 3-Floor Starbucks Reserve Is Opening in One of NYC’s Most Iconic Buildings

Next time you walk by the Empire State Building, you might want to stop by for some Espresso Martini mixology classes or to grab a cup of coffee and something to eat.

On November 16, a massive Starbucks Reserve location is opening inside NYC's very own Empire State Building. Sprawling across 23,000 square feet and three floors, the coffee house will become a reference point for all-things coffee, from actual beverages to classes, workshops, and even tasting flights.

Featuring both customer and seasonal favorites, the new Starbucks Reserve location will be able to offer a wide choice of beverages to every customer. To make the coffee experience even more unique, it will also be the only store offering beverages created with a new technology, dubbed the Cold Pressed Espresso. This particular type of brewing technique, which was designed by the Starbucks Research and Development team, utilizes cold water and gentle upward pressure to craft a sweeter and softer espresso shot, which opens up the possibilities for future beverage recipes.

To add a boozy kick to the store, guests will also get the chance to participate in actual cocktail and mixology classes. They will get the chance to learn how to craft signature cocktails, like the espresso martini, as well as cocktails that are exclusive to the store.

Learning experiences will not stop at cocktail-making classes, though. A selection of small group classes will offer hands-on learning through workshops centered around coffee and beverages. The classes will be ticketed, and guests will get the chance to participate in an interactive learning experience taught by Starbucks baristas and mixologists. The shop will also be offering tasting flights and food pairing experiences, where guests will be able to learn through directly through their sense of taste.

"For almost three decades we have grown alongside the city of New York, where people from around the world gather to connect, explore, and share ideas." Mark Ring, SVP of US retail at Starbucks, said in a statement. "The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store will bring people together in this diverse and dynamic city over incredible coffee and food experiences that celebrate human connection, which is at the heart of the Starbucks Experience."