It's Official: Starbucks Is Opening Its Biggest Coffee Shop Ever in NYC

With only a few blocks separating a zillion outposts in Manhattan, Starbucks has no shortage shops in NYC. And yet, the city will soon be home to not just another Frappuccino-slinging coffeeshop, but a massive coffee wonderland/monstrosity/pumpkin spice palace that will likely be the biggest Starbucks store on Earth. The company made it official in an announcement on Tuesday.

The enormous retail space and roasting facility, or Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room, will basically be sandwiched by Chelsea Market and an Apple Store when it opens at 61 Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District at some point in 2018. Totaling more than 20,000sqft, the store will span at least two floors and will likely resemble (although overshadow) the first roastery and tasting room the coffee giant opened in its hometown of Seattle in late 2014. Picture wall-to-wall fancy coffee brewing equipment, roasting machinery, and a huge cafe and coffee bar run by mustachio'd baristas -- a Willy Wonka-style coffee playground.