Free Shake Shack Today! Here's Where to Get It.

Shake Shack is giving away FREE breakfast sandwiches Friday from 9-11am and free ShackBurgers from 11am-2pm at a special limited-edition food truck outside the NY Stock Exchange. Even though you couldn't care less why, as long as you stay neck-deep in burgers, Shake Shack would also like you to know that it's going public.

Shake Shack shares are set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol SHAK (sorry, SHAQ), a month and a day after the company filed plans to go public late last year. Shares of NYC's beloved better-burger chain will be priced at $21 (or 4.04 single burgers) per share, CNBC reported. Earlier this week, shares were expected to be listed in the $17 to $19 range, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, or a few bucks more than the company initially estimated.