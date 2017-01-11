Statue of Liberty Evacuated After Report of Suspicious Package

Updated
Authorities said the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island are now safe after a phoned-in bomb threat and reports of a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people from the island Friday afternoon. Crowds of tourists were removed from the island via ferry out of precaution and nobody was injured.
"Following a thorough check of the site New York City Police Department’s EOD deemed the area safe," the U.S. Park Police said in a statement. "Due to the clearing time and regular scheduled closing hours of Liberty Island the monument will remain closed for the remainder of the day."
Earlier, U.S. Park Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Lelani Woods confirmed that authorities investigated a report of a suspicious package at Liberty Island, when reached by phone. Several reports indicated that neighboring Ellis Island was also evacuated and that Liberty Island would be closed for the remainder of the day.
Several people tweeted photos and video during the evacuation:
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.