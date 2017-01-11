Statue of Liberty Evacuated After Report of Suspicious Package

Updated

Authorities said the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island are now safe after a phoned-in bomb threat and reports of a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people from the island Friday afternoon. Crowds of tourists were removed from the island via ferry out of precaution and nobody was injured.

"Following a thorough check of the site New York City Police Department’s EOD deemed the area safe," the U.S. Park Police said in a statement. "Due to the clearing time and regular scheduled closing hours of Liberty Island the monument will remain closed for the remainder of the day."