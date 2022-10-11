The Statue of Liberty Just Reopened Its Crown to the Public Today

Lady Liberty is officially back in all of her majesty. Starting today, the famed NYC landmark is reopening its crown to the public.

After a two-year hiatus mandated by the pandemic, which saw the temporary closure of the Lady Liberty's crown deck, visitors are now able to climb up to the statue's head once again. The newly reopened crown access allows guests to reach the highest publicly accessible point of the Statue of Liberty, and it promises even better views than those from the statue's pedestal.

You have to be ready to walk, though. Elevators to climb up to the crown are not available, and visitors who wish to reach it will have to walk up 162 narrow steps.

It is advisable to reserve your tickets with crown access in advance, as spots tend to fill up quickly. Crown access tickets include roundtrip ferry service to Liberty Island and Ellis Island too, as well as access to the Fort Wood section of the pedestal and the grounds of both Liberty Island and Ellis Island, among other perks.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can head over to this website.