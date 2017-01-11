Stick it! NYC Museums Banning Use of Selfie-Sticks

In case you didn't have enough reasons to not use a selfie-stick -- you know, like looking like someone who uses a selfie-stick -- some NYC museums are making the choice easier for you by banning them.

As CBS New York reported, the MoMA and the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum have both banned visitors from using selfie-sticks, and the Met is also considering a ban. And according to Mashable, several museums across the country have the bans in place — not to just hate on selfie-sticks, bur rather to prevent injuries and damaging the art. And also to hate on selfie-sticks. So next time you go, leave the selfie-stick at home -- it's the least you can do if you're going to skate in free with no recommended donation.