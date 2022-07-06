Brooklyn Church Offers a Big Reward for Return of a $2 Million Stolen Relic

Aspiring New York City detectives might have a new case to investigate—and a large sum to collect as a prize.

The St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope church is rewarding with $50,000 whoever is able to return a highly-valuable tabernacle, which was stolen over Memorial Day weekend. According to the NYPD, the altar containing the stolen relic was forcefully cut open, and a statue of an angel was also damaged in the process.

The tabernacle, which is made entirely of 18-karat gold and is embellished with precious jewels, is worth roughly $2 million. On Tuesday, July 5, the church's diocese announced the cash reward for any information that would lead to the relic's return.

"We continue to pray for the one-of-a-kind tabernacle, made possible by the original parishioners of St. Augustine, to be returned and then restored, in all its glory, to the heart of this church," said Bishop Robert Brennan said in a statement announcing the reward. "However, the theft of this historical item has not robbed the faith of the people of this parish."

The tabernacle was an important religious relic for the church since the late 1800s, and it hold both huge spiritual and artist value. The church is now asking that anyone possessing information about the tabernacle's location call the NYPD's Crimestoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.