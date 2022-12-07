This Iconic Off-Broadway Show Is Officially Closing After 29 Years

After 29 glorious years, it is time to say goodbye to yet another theater staple in NYC. Stomp, the Off-Broadway production featuring percussion and movement, is officially closing early next year.

The sad news comes almost 30 years after the award-winning show first opened at the Orpheum Theater in 1994. Now, 13 previews and 11,472 performances later, Stomp is officially drawing the curtains for the final time on January 8, 2023, Playbill reports.

"We fell in love with Stomp when we first saw it in Europe and when we brought this hard-to-describe show here, we imagined that it would find an audience," the producers said in a statement. "We could not have imagined the remarkable success it would enjoy, becoming part of popular culture, touring for years, and making an unmistakable imprint on the theater landscape here and all over the world. While we're sad to see it close at the Orpheum Theatre, we couldn't be prouder of the impact that Stomp has had—and will continue to have—as the tours run both here and in Europe."

The news of Stomp leaving the Orpheum Theater comes soon after the announced closure of another iconic NYC theater show: The Phantom of the Opera. Producers of the Broadway staple revealed its set to close for good on April 16, 2023 as the longest-running show in Broadway history.

If you want to catch STOMP before it is gone for good, you can grab your tickets here.