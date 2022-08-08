New York's Beloved Storm King Art Center Is Getting a $45 Million Revamp

New Yorkers will have to wait until 2024 to see it with their own eyes, but the changes will be worth it.

Storm King Art Center, the expansive outdoor sculpture center that lies 1.5 hours away from New York City in the Hudson Valley, is about to become bigger, greener, and even more art-centric. A renovation project is set to begin later this year and last until 2024. Divided in three different revamping efforts, the $45 million investment aims at improving the 500-acre space both functionally and creatively.

Working with a global team of consultants, the Art Center is set to revamp the site to support the increasing number of visitors and programming. Making the visitors' experience more memorable and sustainable is also a core value, and the project aims at satisfying those needs through landscape modifications centered around sustainability and functionality.

"While each design firm brings a distinct toolbox of expertise, their collective approach is grounded in a shared set of values which aligns with Storm King's," said Deputy Director of Strategic Planning and Projects at Storm King Amy S. Weisser in an official statement. "They have a similar deference to art and nature and dedication to being in and of the outdoors, to creativity and collaboration, to care for people and nature, and to building sustainable infrastructure. With its delicate impact on the land, this project demonstrates that a museum building is a platform for experience."

One of the most exciting new additions to Storm King Art Center will be a set of pavilions to welcome guests upon arrival. Featuring essential amenities including restrooms, group gathering places, and orientation areas, each pavilion will be designed and constructed to be sustainable and respectful to the surrounding space and its art. The pavilions will be constructed from natural materials, and the surrounding landscape will include native plants to guide visitors through the outdoor lobby and into the Art Center's grounds. Every pavilion and each pathway will be universally accessible.

In order to support the Art Center's artistic vision, the project will unveil a new Conservation, Fabrication, and Maintenance Building. This structure will become a space for artistic and creative collaboration, with flexibility for artists depending on their needs. It can serve as a workshop, a studio, a mechanical shop, a storage space, and, if needed, even an office. Thanks to the new space's high functionality and flexibility, artists will be able to bring their outdoorsy artistic vision to life much more easily, and will get the chance to create new work on site. The building will be strategically located at the southern edge of Storm King, where a new meadow area will naturally extend the existing spaces providing new areas for exhibitions and installations. Another meadow area will also be added in the north side of the center.

Sustainability and environmentally-friendly improvements are also paramount in the new project. To preserve the Art Center's surroundings, a new parking area designed to support the use of public transportation to reach Storm King will be created, and it will help reduce the visitors' carbon footprint. The project's modifications will also allow the museum to better serve both local and traveling audiences, and they will impact infrastructure (both external and internal roadways) to mitigate and improve traffic.

Town officials are excited for the new project, and are optimistic about the future of the Art Center. "Storm King Art Center has been a jewel of the Town of Cornwall and New York State's Hudson Valley for decades," Cornwall Town Supervisor Joshua Wojehowski said in an official statement. "Their newly announced capital project supports the town and region by providing more opportunities for residents, schoolchildren, and artists, and it protects wildlife and plant diversity as a land corridor between public parklands. Throughout the challenges of the past few years, the Art Center has been an incredible resource for our community and for many visitors to our town, reminding me of the critical role art and nature play in our lives. Storm King's plans ensure the future of this special place for generations to come."

Take a look at some photo renderings of the revamped Storm King Art Center: