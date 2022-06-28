A New Cafe in NYC's Strand Book Store Offers Coffee While You Browse

New Yorkers will now be able to enjoy their bookstore strolls even more.

Strand Book Store, the famous and New York City-favorite independent bookstore, has just added an in-house coffee shop to its iconic Broadway store. The Strand opened its doors to caffeine fans on June 25, with the new coffee booth developed in partnership with the local Brooklyn Roasting Company.

"Bringing coffee to our customers has been a long-time dream for The Strand," Laura Ravo, the COO of Strand Books, told TimeOut New York. "When we made the decision to add it to our store, we sought to bring customers the most authentic coffee experience and Brooklyn Roasting Company fit that vision perfectly."

Customers will now be able to tour the many aisles of the store while sipping on a freshly-made drink. Drip coffee as well as espresso craft drinks will be available, and those looking for something else will be able to order chai and even matcha, or refresh their palates with iced blueberry or iced lemon espresso spritzers.

Whether you want to sit down and read your new book or are at The Strand just for a quick buy, the new coffee shop will be able to accommodate your preferences. Limited seating and to-stay mugs are available for those looking to wind down in-store, and to-go cups will be offered, too.