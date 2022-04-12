A New 'Stranger Things' Immersive Experience Is Coming to NYC in May

New Yorkers will soon have to fight yet another type of comic-inspired villain. A portal to the Upside Down is opening soon, and Stranger Things' infamous demogorgons are coming to infest Brooklyn.

Just in time for the new Stranger Things season on Netflix, "Stranger Things: The Experience" is finally coming to Brooklyn on May 7 with 35,000 square feet at the Duggal Greenhouse. Through an immersive experience, visitors will be catapulted into the Stranger Things reality of Hawkins, Indiana, and will have to face the same challenges as Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang.

In the spirit of an '80s-themed adventure, guests will discover mysteries and fight evil monsters in the Upside Down to save the city. The storyline will follow a brand-new plot developed in collaboration with the show's creators, and will feature recreations of famous Stranger Things landmarks like the Hawkins Lab, Hawkins Plaza, and the Upside Down.

Visitors will be able to take photos throughout as well as grab a USS Butterscotch sundae from Scoops Ahoy. Merchandise will also be available at the official Stranger Things retail store at the end of the experience.

Tickets are available for purchase on the "Stranger Things: The Experience" website, with prices starting at $54 per ticket. The experience will be open Wednesday–Friday from 5 pm–9 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am–9 pm.