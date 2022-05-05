Go NYC Apartment Hunting from Any Street with This New Augmented Reality Tool

If you live anywhere in New York City, you have probably strolled past an amazing building before and wondered what it'd be like to live in it. Soon, you won't need to imagine what the units look like anymore—you can just pull up your phone, scan the building, and see it for yourself.

StreetEasy just announced its newest augmented reality feature, called StreetScape, which will allow New Yorkers to see the inside of a building directly from the street. Just by using their iOS StreetEasy app, those looking to buy a home or even rent an apartment will only need to scan the street they're walking, and floating icons in front of residential buildings that offer the new feature will pop up. When clicking on an icon, details about the building—like its amenities, photos, floor plans, and available units—will appear, making for a seamless apartment- and house-hunting experience.

"We've all experienced it: you walk by a building and immediately wonder what it would be like to live there and whether that's even a real possibility," Peter Lim, StreetEasy product manager, said in a statement. "We are building StreetScape to marry the digital and physical experience of home shopping in New York, a crucial step toward getting that level of confidence you need to make a move on a new home. Having that information immediately at your fingertips when you're in front of a building will help home shoppers act fast, which is especially key in today's competitive market."

The new feature will come this summer, just in time for prime apartment- and home-hunting season. According to StreetEasy's analysis, NYC home buying is on the rise two years after the start of the pandemic, and a StreetEasy Instagram poll show that 79% of home shoppers have already glanced at and scrolled through their StreetEasy app while they're strolling around NYC.

For now, StreetScape will only be available to StreetEasy iOS app users, and it will include buildings across all five boroughs.