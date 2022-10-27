These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in NYC for Apartment Hunters

It doesn't take a born-and-raised New Yorker to tell you that places like SoHo and TriBeCa are prime real estate, but there are a wide array of neighborhoods across the boroughs that pique the interest of apartment hunters.

The NYC real estate website StreetEasy just released a new report focusing on the most-coveted neighborhoods in New York City. The study focused on Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens—where the company has most coverage and data available—and used search data to determine where potential residents want to live. The report also analyzed the average rental prices in each of the most-searched neighborhoods, and results indicate that the overall average among all three boroughs (plus the Bronx) is a steep $3,377 a month.

Manhattan's most searched neighborhood is also among the most expensive. The famed West Village comes in the first place with a median asking rent of $4,895, while the adjacent Greenwich Village follows as the second-most-searched neighborhood in the borough with a slightly lower median asking rent of $4,500. Chelsea closes the top three and features the highest median asking price of $4,995 per month. SoHo and Gramercy snagged the fourth and fifth spots on the Manhattan list.

Brooklynites and would-be residents seem to be loving Williamsburg. This is the most-searched neighborhood in the borough, with a median asking rent comparable to that of Greenwich Village at $4,400 a month. Park Slope and Brooklyn Heights are the second and third most popular Brooklyn neighborhoods, respectively, while Greenpoint and Fort Greene close the list.

In Queens, Long Island City brings in the most search traffic. It's followed by Astoria, which also stands as one of the more affordable neighborhoods on the list with a median asking rent of $2,650. In general, the most searched Queens neighborhoods are more affordable than their Manhattan or Brooklyn counterparts. Sunnyside, which came in third on the list, has a median asking price of $2,300, and is followed by Forest Hills and Ridgewood, which also offer comparatively lower rents.For more information about the most dreamed-of NYC neighborhoods, you can head over to the report’s webpage, or check out the top five for each borough below:

Manhattan's Most-Popular Neighborhoods

1. West Village ($4,895)

2. Greenwich Village ($4,500)

3. Chelsea ($4,995)

4. SoHo ($4,750)

5. Gramercy ($4,500)

Brooklyn's Most-Popular Neighborhoods

1. Williamsburg ($4,400)

2. Park Slope ($3,818)

3. Brooklyn Heights ($4,008)

4. Greenpoint ($4,200)

5. Fort Greene ($3,877)

Queens' Most-Popular Neighborhoods

1. Long Island City ($3,575)

2. Astoria ($2,650)

3. Sunnyside ($2,300)

4. Forest Hills ($2,395)

5. Ridgewood ($3,200)