44% of Vacant Manhattan Apartments Are the Result of Expired Pandemic Discounts

Falling rental prices during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed many New Yorkers to finally get the apartment of their dreams. Two years later, they're paying the price for upgrading.

Manhattan's rental inventory rose to 31,412 apartments in the second quarter of this year, a 33% increase from the first quarter and seemingly welcome news for a city that recently saw more Airbnb rentals than apartment listings. According to a recent StreetEasy report, however, 44% of this inventory comes from priced-out renters who initially leased their apartment during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

At the time, landlords were offering "pandemic discounts" to fill the vacant units after many New Yorkers decided to move out of the city. Now, the same landlords are looking to make up for the money lost with steep increases, forcing many people to abandon apartments they acquired during the market slump.

While it's possible some tenants left for non-financial reasons, they are facing one of the most punishing rental markets in years. Average rent in Manhattan recently reached $4,100 a month, which was the highest on StreetEasy record and equivalent to 55% of the median household income for a resident of the borough.

New York City apartment prices have been climbing at the fastest rate in over a decade, and Manhattan's soaring rents are also affecting the "cheaper" boroughs like Queens and Brooklyn. Priced-out renters are looking to find a home outside Manhattan, pushing prices up and inventory down in both Queens and Brooklyn, StreetEasy reports.

In Queens, rental inventory decreased for the fifth consecutive quarter, falling by 9% from the previous quarter with 8,984 units available. As a result, the median Queens asking rent increased to $2,600 by the end of the second quarter, a 13% increase. In Brooklyn, rents rose by 12%, hitting a median of $3,200.