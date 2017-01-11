You'll Never Hear Better Subway Performers Than This Duo

While New Yorkers are generally nicer than they're given credit for, most of the time, they'll just ignore their surroundings. When you push through a train mob to a platform mob to a sidewalk mob, it's easy to forget all the beautiful sights and sounds around you. But these subway buskers? They're too good to ignore.

Uploaded to YouTube by user Benjamin Lamson, the brief but wondrous clip shows an upright bass player and guitarist performing "Slow Boat to China." While the song's a jazz standard, it's the performance that'll grab even the most jaded of passersby. The guitarist has a butttery, Sinatra voice -- but when the whistling starts, you won't be able to stop yourself tapping along and wishing you could throw the duo a dollar for their troubles.