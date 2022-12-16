HBO's 'Succession' Is Looking for New Yorkers to Appear as Extras in Season 4

Get ready to call your mom and tell her to turn on the TV, because next year you might very well be on it next to the Roy family.

The fan-favorite HBO show Succession is looking for a few New Yorkers to take part in the show as extras. Casting is now open for season 4, and the production team needs a selection of new faces to take part in a big event scene in Manhattan. Specifically, they're looking for someone to portray "very upscale, wealthy types."

If you love the show as much as us and this sounds like you, this is definitely music to your ears. No acting experience is required, but you do need to meet a few standards in order to be considered. First of all, you need to be over 18, and you need to be living in New York City. Any gender and ethnicity is welcome to apply, and those selected will need to be available to go on set in Manhattan for a few days between January 9 and January 24.

You'll also be required to be tested for COVID-19 in Queens, and the production team is both organizing the testing and offering $60 to extras for taking them. The job is paid as well, and if you're a non-SAG-AFTRA member, you'd get $165 for 10 hours/day.

To apply, shoot an email to succession@gwcnyc.com with the subject "Succession Upscale Types," and include the following information in the email:

Name and confirmation that you are both over 18 and live in NYC

Phone number

Two or three recent photos that show your current look, but make sure to have no hats, sunglasses, masks, editing, or filters in them



Season 4 of Succession is set to air later in 2023. Best of luck to your big break!