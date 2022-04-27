NYC Unveils Its SummerStage Lineup of Free Concerts

New York City will be in full concert mode this summer. If Pier 17's Summer Concert Series kicking off in May wasn't enough, NYC's SummerStage events are also returning.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, the New York-favorite outdoor concert series, is officially launching for the season in June, and it will bring over 90 free-to-attend and benefit shows across all five boroughs this summer.

Performance will turn up the volume in 12 NYC neighborhoods, celebrating NYC's revival after the hardship of the pandemic. Iconic locations such as Central Park and Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park will serve as venues, and will welcome New Yorkers to immersive nights of music and culture.

Showcasing a variety of genres, SummerStage will delight its attendees with jazz, salsa, hip-hop, reggae, soul, indie rock, pop, and many more. On Opening Night, legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock will kickstart the festival in association with the Blue Note Jazz Festival, giving a memorable performance in Central Park.

"We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park," Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation's Executive Director, said in a statement. "Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical parks are to our city's health. We are thrilled to be able to bring neighbors together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up that is reflective of our city's rich cultural fabric."

New Yorkers can expect to see live performances by a long list of notable artists. Fans of electronic music will be able to enjoy a DJ set by Caribou on July 28, while rock bands like Modest Mouse and The Cribs will perform on the same night in Central Park for a benefit event. Grammy-nominated group Tank and the Bangas, rapper Big Freedia, percussionist Cyril Neville, and others will play on June 13. George Clinton, together with his Parliament Funkadelic collective, rock band Dopapod, and soul music band Pimps of Joytime, will take the stage on June 15.

Thanks to a partnership with Rooftop Films, SummerStage will also feature a selection of international short films before Central Park shows. Catered to the music festival, the film selection will include works that complement the featured artist and represent different communities across NYC. The film selection will be announced in the future.

This year, a free outdoor screening of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will take place on June 17 to honor and celebrate Juneteenth. The film will be shown in Marcus Garvey Park, where the Harlem Cultural Festival was originally located over 50 years ago.

In addition, a long list of initiatives and performances will characterize this year's SummerStage festival. Guests can expect to catch multiple dance performances throughout the season, and will be able to attend a few limited-series events, like a free, six-show R&B concert series at The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn. The three-day Charlie Parker Jazz Festival will also be back and part of SummerStage this year, honoring the late saxophonist with live jazz performances in the neighborhoods where Parker lived and worked.

SummerStage, a women-run festival, has always fostered inclusion, diversity, and equity within the music industry. It is one of the few local festival to achieve a 50:50 ratio in gender balance, and in 2021, 52% of the artists who participated in the in-person festival were either women or non-binary. That same year, 95% of artists identified themselves as BIPOC.

For a complete list of confirmed performances and for more information about the festival, you can visit the SummerStage website.