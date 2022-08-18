Get Lost in an Ocean of 500,000 Sunflowers at This New Jersey Farm

Get ready to dive into a colorful ocean this summer. The New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms is open daily and ready to welcome guests looking to add a pop of color to their day.

Von Thun Farms flaunts two locations in New Jersey, including South Brunswick and Washington. The latter is home to the gorgeous sunflower trail, which is open to visitors through Labor Day from 10 am–5 pm every day.

Guests can wander the trail and are highly encouraged to take as many photos as they like. The farm even offers its own photo ops, and visitors can find more than a dozen of them scattered throughout the trail, including the farm's signature red truck, a Chevy bench, butterfly wings, and an oversized armchair. Professional photographers can visit the field too, and can check the farm's website to learn more about exclusive photographer's hours.

While sunflowers are the main attractions, the trail includes a variety of other activities to ensure a memorable experience. During the visit, guests can choose to pick berries and even cut their own summer flowers to create a bouquet, and they can end their visit by visiting the farm animals and shopping the farm market.

To create your own bouquet, you can choose among three different sizes for an additional price, which will go towards the cost of the vase or jar. A small bouquet will cost $5, while you can purchase a medium one for $10. If you decide to go even bigger, a large bouquet is $20. You can fill up your vase or jar with as many flowers as you like, and the only condition required to enter the flower fields is that you purchase a ticket to the Sunflower Trail.

Unfortunately, sunflowers cannot be included in your DIY bouquet, but you can choose from a vast variety of summer flowers grown at the farm, including zinnias, marigolds, feather and cockscomb celosia, statice, ageratum, lisianthus, and more.

Tickets to visit the sunflower trail start at $12.99 for a weekday visit and $14.99 for a weekend visit. Prospective guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance, and they can do so by visiting the trail's webpage.

For more information and to read additional trail policies, you can visit this link.