Long Island's First Sweetgreen Just Opened & More Locations Are on the Way

Sweetgreen is an NYC lunchtime staple, and now it's finally making its way to Long Island.

The chain's first Long Island store officially opened in Garden City, New York this week. The new location is at 191 Seventh Street in the New York City suburb, where it boasts 2,600 square feet and room for 26 indoor and 18 outdoor diners.

Garden City is just the first stop on Sweetgreen's regional expansion plan. According to Long Island Business News, the chain has leases signed in Woodbury and Manhasset—both on Long Island—and is in talks for other locations, too.

Check out some more photos of the new location below: