This Boozy Mini Golf Course Is Opening Its First NYC Location This Summer

Mini golf isn't just for kids. The London-famous, high-end golf experience Swingers Crazy Golf is finally opening its first New York City location this summer, on June 17.

Born in the UK, crazy golf is a more adult- and party-friendly version of the fan-favorite game of mini golf. The rules are the same, but fun additions include caddies serving drinks on the course and DJs setting the mood for a good time.

Bringing delicious food, craft drinks, and 1920s English vibes, the new venue is set to become a party destination in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood, and it will be located just beneath the soon-to-open Virgin Hotel at 29th and Broadway.

Swingers NoMad's sprawling 23,000-square-foot space will welcome 21-and-older guests to three distinct nine-hole crazy golf courses. It will also feature six cocktail bars as well as food stands from NYC-based gourmet street food brands like Sauce Pizzeria, Mah Ze Dahr Bakery, Miznon, and Fonda. Golfers will choose from a long list of signature classic cocktails inspired by other Swinger's locations, but those looking for a more local-centric experience will be able to pick one of the 12 special cocktails created specifically for the new NYC venue.

Swingers Crazy Golf opened its first US location in Washington, DC in June 2021. Following the unprecedented success, founders are now planning further expansions across the country in the next few years. "Swingers will offer New Yorkers a completely unique and immersive experience that is unlike anything they've ever seen before," CEO and co-founder Matt Grech-Smith said in an official statement. "Following the success of our first US location in DC, we're excited to bring Swingers to New York City, a city known for its prominent hospitality industry and eclectic nightlife."

Tickets are already available for purchase on the Swingers website. Prices vary and one ticket can cost $22 for off-peak times and $26 for peak times. Packages including a crazy golf course (9 holes), food, drink and reserved areas are available for reservation. Those willing to enjoy Swinger's cocktail bars and street food without trying their golf skills can do so without purchasing a ticket.

For more information on tickets and COVID-19 restrictions, please visit the Swingers website.