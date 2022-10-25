NYC Mexican Chain Tacombi Is Expanding with 75 New Locations Across the U.S.

New Yorkers will soon get to share Tacombi's delicious dishes with the rest of the US.

The locally founded Mexican restaurant, which currently has 11 locations across the city, is planning to significantly expand its presence after a successful round of investments, Crain's New York reports. Recently, Tacombi raised $27.5 million from investors, and over the next five years, it is planning to open 75 new locations across the country.

The company is now ready to open outposts outside of NYC, including Miami, Washington, DC, and Chicago. The Big Apple and its surrounding areas will benefit from the expansion as well. Tacombi's future plans include planting its roots in Jersey City as well as suburban towns in New York and Connecticut. Within NYC, new locations will open across the five boroughs. Dario Wolos, Tacombi's founder, is looking to grow the restaurant's presence in different neighborhoods, with Harlem, Fort Greene, and Long Island City all on the list of potential options.

Wolos is excited about the prospect of expanding Tacombi, and is looking forward to reaching a larger audience.

"No one knows us, at the end of the day," Wolos told Crain's New York. "One of the best things about building a brand is seeing how many people don't know you."