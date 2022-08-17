You Can Now Fly Via Seaplane from Manhattan to D.C.

New Yorkers can forget about traffic congestion and exhausting airport lines. Tailwind Air, the sea plane company flying guests to their favorite summer destinations, just announced a new route connecting Manhattan to Washington, DC.

Taking off from Manhattan's Skyport Marina at East 23rd Street, Tailwind's planes will land in College Park Airport, which is conveniently located at short distances from the Capitol, Georgetown, and Chevy Chase. Scheduled flights will begin on September 13, and they will get New Yorkers to the capital in 80–90 minutes each.

With its new route, Tailwind is aiming at offering its customers the fastest and less stressful trip solution possible.

"Bypassing the congestion of the northeast corridor between New York and Washington, DC remains the core mission of Tailwind Air," Alan Ram, CEO and cofounder of Tailwind Air, said in an official statement. "This new DC service complements our existing groundbreaking service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor as well as our numerous summer destinations in the Hamptons and Provincetown."

Tickets to Washington, DC from Manhattan start at $395 each way. To celebrate the new destination, Tailwind is offering customers the opportunity to buy one ticket and get a free companion ticket to fly with you. The promotion is available until September 10 for all flights to Washington, DC from September 13 through December 21. To redeem the promo, you can visit the Tailwind website and enter the code "TWDCBOGO" when booking.

Including the new DC destination, Tailwind now offers nine different routes departing from its Manhattan base, including flights to Boston Harbor, East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Shelter Island, Montauk, Provincetown, Plymouth, and Bridgeport. In addition to serving vacationers, Tailwind also caters to its commuter clientele, and it offers heavily discounted (and shareable) prepaid books of 10, 20, and 50 tickets, which can be purchased here.

For a complete Tailwind Air flight schedule, you can visit the airline's website.