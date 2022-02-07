This New Beer Tastes Like Levain Bakery's Famous Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

Levain Bakery is a New York City institution, and now you can experience a beer inspired by one of its signature sweets.

Williamsburg-based brewery TALEA Beer Co. teamed up with Levain for its latest creation: A Dark Chocolate Cookie Stout. The brand new beer gives the taste of Levain's famous Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies a boozy twist.

"Brewed with fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies and rich dark cocoa from Levain, an ample dose of vanilla and milk sugar are added for a ridiculously rich and chocolatey stout that matches the decadence of Levain's famous cookie," the two companies said in a press statement.

TALEA's Dark Chocolate Cookie Stout launches today, with four-packs available at Whole Foods locations across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester. Whole Foods also sells Levain's original cookies for you to grab while you're there. The beer is also on tap at TALEA's taproom at 87 Richardson Street in Brooklyn.

If the beer gets you in the mood for sweets, you can always swing by one of Levain's multiple locations on the Upper West Side, NoHo, Williamsburg, Harlem, the Hamptons, and even the Washington DC area.