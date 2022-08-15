Target Just Opened a Massive New Store in SoHo

Shopping lovers can rejoice. SoHo just got its very own Target store, and it is a huge one, too.

Sprawling across 27,000 square feet, the new Target location started welcoming customers on August 14 at 600 Broadway, in the heart of one of NYC's most-loved shopping neighborhoods.

In typical Target fashion, the store offers just about anything shoppers might be looking for. Over 100 team members will be available to help customers navigate through the store's many departments, which feature a long list of Target's top owned and national brands.

Guests can shop for essentials, beauty, personal care, and home goods, and those looking for a snack will be able to grab something from the food and beverage aisles.

"We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the SoHo community," Evan Praster, store director of the new Manhattan SoHo Target, in a statement. And if you can't make it to the store just yet, there's no need to fret: the new Manhattan SoHo Target also offers order pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt services.

This is one of the latest endeavors in Target's expansion plan. The SoHo store is the 95th Target location in the greater New York City area, and on a national level, the company is planning to open nearly 30 new stores just this year.

Manhattan SoHo Target is open Sunday through Saturday from 8 am–9 pm. For more information and to find the nearest Target store, you can visit the company's website.