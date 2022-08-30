This Huge Asian Food Festival Is Returning to NYC in September

This September, New Yorkers will be able to taste amazing food to support a good cause. The Taste of Asia Food Festival is returning to NYC for its second annual edition, and it will be welcoming renowned restaurants and hungry guests in Madison Square Park.

On Wednesday, September 28, the acclaimed food festival will open the floor to 40 restaurants to raise funds for organizations supporting the AAPI Community. The night, organized by the Madison Square Park Conservancy and restaurateur Simon Kim, will benefit the conservancy as well as City Harvest, the world's first and largest food rescue organization, and Apex for Youth, an organization providing mentoring, educational, and mental-health services to Asian and immigrant youth from low-income families in NYC.

Guests will be able to taste delicious Asian-inspired bites from participating restaurants, which include famous names like Brooklyn's Taiwanese hotspot Win Son and Simon Kim's very own Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse. The iconic Japanese restaurant Nobu Downtown and the Greenpoint Vietnamese sensation Di An Di will also be participating, and guests can expect to sample dumplings by Mimi Cheng's and Nami Nori's temakis as well.

To participate, guests can purchase tickets on the festival's page. Depending on the ticket tier—the proceeds of which will go towards the aforementioned charitable organizations—guests will get the chance to join the event at different hours and with different access. Ticket holders of the first three tiers (Benefactor, Ambassador, and Patron) will be offered access to a premium tasting hour from 5:30–6:30 pm, while general admission guests will be able to participate from 6:30–8:30 pm.

The first edition of the event was held last year in an effort to combat rising incidents of anti-Asian hate and bias crimes in the city. With over 700 people participating, Taste of Asia 2021 raised over $1 million, Forbes reports.

For more information on the ticket tiers and for a complete list of participating restaurants, you can visit the event's webpage.